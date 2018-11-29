Megan Fox, 32, Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction Going Braless In Tuxedo Jacket

Close call! Megan Fox’s tuxedo jacket barely prevented an on-camera surprise…see the moment here! The ‘Transformers’ actress was en route to ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ on Nov. 28.

Megan Fox, 32, almost flashed the camera more than the sparkles on her tuxedo jacket! The New Girl actress wore a sequined pantsuit for her visit to Watch What Happens Live! on Nov. 28, but her outfit wasn’t all business. She ditched a bra for her trip to the talk show, so her cleavage was the focal point underneath the co-ord’s blazer! To prevent a nip slip from happening, Megan laid a hand on top of the jacket….SEE MEGAN FOX HAVE A NARROW RUN-IN WITH A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION, HERE.

Even if her top would’ve wandered too astray, we think Megan would’ve kept her cool. The raven haired beauty later posed for an Instagram Boomerang with Tyra Banks, 44, and had another close call with a wardrobe malfunction…this time, on purpose! She grabbed the lapels of her tuxedo jacket and pulled them apart, revealing even more cleavage for the camera. See the sexy moment below! Now a mother of three sons (Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2), the lead of Jennifer’s Body proved she’s still one hot mama.

After her trip to Andy Cohen’s show, Megan got in the holiday spirit and stopped by one of America’s biggest Christmas events. You guessed it– the lighting of the massive tree in New York City’s Rockefeller Center. See pictures of NYC’s annual tradition, here! But the actress hasn’t been hanging around the big city too much. She has put acting on the back burner to host and executive produce a show on the Travel Channel, Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox, which will premiere on Dec. 4. The first episode will show her unpacking theories about female warriors in Scandinavia and England!

The Travel Channel gig is a 180 from Megan’s usual track of big screen projects. She’s even admitted to this, but insists that “archaeology and antiquities” is her raison d’etre. “There was a general sense of disbelief that this is something I’m genuinely passionate about,” Megan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Nov. 27. “And then, depending on which topic and which thing we’re discussing, I can be quite knowledgeable on archaeology and antiquities, and I think that was also really surprising for people.”