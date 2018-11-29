Khloe Kardashian, Selena Gomez & More Celebs Who’ve Nailed The Leather Jacket Trend

Leather jackets are simple, yet stylish and celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Alessandra Ambrosio LOVE them. Get some style inspo for the edgy trend!

Leather jackets never go out of style – and for good reason! They can turn any ordinary outfit into something cool and edgy and they go with EVERYTHING. They also keep you relatively warm, so they’re perfect outerwear during this time of year. But just because a leather jacket can match everything you own, doesn’t mean it’s always easy to figure out how you want to wear one. Luckily, celebs have been rocking them so often that you don’t need to look far for some outfit inspo.

Like I said already, leather jackets can be paired with a relatively simple ensemble. Earlier this fall, Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out wearing a classic black coat over a graphic t-shirt and paired it with jeans, booties and a leather handbag. Easy, right? What’s even easier is turning your jacket into your top. Khloe Kardashian rocked a Fashion Nova jacket without a traditional shirt underneath to the label and Cardi B‘s collection launch on Nov. 14. She kept it closed and pulled the look off flawlessly.

I have a leather jacket from Target (yes, TARGET!) that I receive compliments on every time I wear it, without fail. The reason is because it’s not just a regular leather jacket, it’s a cool leather jacket – meaning, it has little flowers painted all over it, creating an unexpectedly feminine appeal to the piece. (Also, florals in fall are a major trend right now, so it’s basically the best of both worlds.)

Selena Gomez has worn a similar jacket, albeit from Coach. She attended the label’s show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2018 wearing a black leather jacket that featured red zipper details on the cuffs and pockets, as well as tiny daisies painted sporadically onto the piece. Underneath the outerwear was a pink and black floral dress, which also helped to soften the edgy jacket.

Other ways to elevate your leather jacket are to find some in bold colors. Kristen Bell was spotted on Sept. 27 in a neon yellow one that featured a faux fur trim around the neck. The same day, Cindy Crawford stepped out in a dark green jacket which she paired with a classic white t-shirt and jeans. A white leather jacket can also be used to make a real statement, which Karlie Kloss perfectly showcased when she attended Calvin Klein‘s NYFW show in February.

