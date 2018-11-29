Halsey, Olivia Munn & More Celebs Pairing Their Tiny Crop Tops With Warm Jackets

Temperatures are dropping but that doesn’t mean you need to stop wearing crop tops! See pics of celebs styling the shorter shirt with jackets that’ll keep you warm all winter long!

Long gone are sweltering summer days, but your warmer weather wardrobe doesn’t need to be packed away completely. Crop tops can still be utilized in the colder months – all you need is a nice jacket! Celebs like Halsey, Olivia Munn and Kaia Gerber have this trend down, suggesting that the shorter shirts will continue to crop up through the New Year.

Halsey proved a bra top can still function as part of an outfit post-Thanksgiving when she took to Instagram on Nov. 27 to show off her outfit. She posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of yellow jeans with a matching cropped denim jacket and a black sports bra-esque top.

The ensemble was inspired by David Bowie, which she revealed in a second slide on the post. The look was finished off with a pair of zebra booties, a cross necklace and drop earrings.

The “Bad At Love” hitmaker’s look was certainly bold and bright – which will bring some cheer into the darker days of winter – but there are also some festive ways to style a crop top. Munn attended a dinner hosted by Michael Kors and Kate Hudson on Nov. 7 in a look that’s perfect for a New Year’s Eve bash.

The actress stunned in a textured gold and black bra top which she paired with a bomber jacket of the same pattern and fabric (both from Michael Kors, obvi). She topped off the look with high-waisted wide-leg pants and a gold clutch. Munn’s red lipstick gave the entire look a pop of color that still fits in perfectly with a holiday theme. Check out our gallery above for more ideas on how to style a crop top with a jacket!