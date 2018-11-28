‘Twilight’ Sex Mystery Finally Solved: Here’s How A ‘Sterile’ Edward Impregnated Bella

Finally, the question of the century has been answered. Here’s how Edward put a hybrid baby in Bella, which ‘Twilight’ author Stephenie Meyer explained with a helpful lesson in vampire biology.

Here’s the lesson in vampire sex-ed you never had. In Breaking Dawn, the third book of the Twilight saga, Edward (played by Robert Pattinson) knocks up Bella (played by Kristen Stewart). The conception has puzzled fans even 10 years after the book’s publication, since vampires don’t have blood flowing through their veins…AKA, it should be impossible for Edward to get aroused, if you know what we mean. His species has also been described to be made of “stone” in the books. But the author of our favorite supernatural series, Stephenie Meyer, gave the science behind what many has seen as a plot hole!

“A fluid similar to the venom in [vampires’] mouths works as a lubricant between the cells, which makes movement possible (note: this fluid is very flammable),” Stephenie wrote on her website. “Throughout the vampire’s body are many versions of venom-based fluids that retain a marked resemblance to the fluid that was replaced, and function in much the same way and toward the same purpose…Though there is no venom replacement that works precisely like blood, many of the functions of blood are carried on in some form.”

Now that you understand the foundations of vampires’ “fluid,” Stephenie got to the nitty gritty details of how vampire sex works. “The normal reactions of arousal are still present in vampires, made possible by venom-related fluids that cause tissues to react similarly as they do to an influx of blood,” Stephenie wrote. “Like with vampire skin—which looks similar to human skin and has the same basic function—fluids closely related to seminal fluids still exist in male vampires, which carry genetic information and are capable of bonding with a human ovum. This was not a known fact in the vampire world (outside of Joham’s personal experimenting) before Nessie, because it’s nearly impossible for a vampire to be that near a human and not kill her.

if vampires have no blood how did edward get the hard on needed to impregnate Bella… many questions 😓🤔 — Max Agnew (@agnew_max) October 10, 2018

Thankfully, a Buzzfeed editor first pulled up this theory on Nov. 27, just six days after the Twilight film saga celebrated its 10th anniversary! To celebrate Bella and Edward’s relationship, which can in fact be intimate thanks to vampire fluids, we’ve compiled the fictional couple’s steamiest moments. Relive the teenage angst in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!