Isn’t see lovely? Mika Brzezinski looked stunning at her secret wedding to Joe Scarborough in a stylish white dress. See pics of her here!

This is all so romantic! It’s impressive enough that Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough managed to pull off a secret wedding in the middle of Washington, DC on November 26 — but Mika getting a custom wedding dress and not letting it leak? A whole different level! Mika married her longtime love (another secret they managed to keep for years!), and looked positively gorgeous in her demure, white dress. While the silhouette is simple, the Michelle Smith-designed frock is anything but.

Mika wore a classic white, tea-length Milly dress with swiss dot lace sleeves and overlay that reached past the hem of her skirt. The tight bodice was high in the back, but formed a sweetheart neckline made of the same lace. Michelle Smith happens to be one of Mika’s dear friends, so she really lucked out on this one! Designer Layla-Joy Williams also custom-made her white heels with pointed toes. Sure, Mika could have picked up a pair at Macy’s or something, but the designer went so far as to fly out to her factory in Brazil with fabric from Mika’s wedding dress to make shoes that perfectly matched, according to Vanity Fair! Her blonde locks were pulled back, and she wore understated, natural makeup. She was breathtaking.

Joe’s outfit wasn’t as interesting, but he still looked dashing. He pulled one of his standard black suits (from Zegna) from his on-air Morning Joe rotation, paired with what he called a “Robert Mueller-approved white shirt.” Heh. He did spruce up for the occasion with a boutonniere made with a white orchid and green sprigs. Mika and Joe tied the knot at the National Archives building in DC (they turned down President Trump‘s previous offer to get married at the White House), saying their vows in front of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights. Only fitting for the political commentators!

For more pics of the newlyweds, scroll through our gallery above. And, congratulations again to the happy couple!