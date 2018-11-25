Emily Ratajkowski Slams Trolls Who Blasted Her Braless Look At Kavanaugh Protest

Em Rata is not here for the trolls! The model clapped back at trolls who slammed her for her outfit at the Brett Kavanaugh protests. WTH?!

As Emily Ratajkowski was protesting Brett Kavanaugh‘s appointment to the Supreme Court, she was shamed, and continues to be shamed, for the outfit she chose to wear that day. Sounds ridiculous? We couldn’t agree more. Now, EmRata is clapping back at the trolls who blasted her “braless” look, as she took a stand against Kavanaugh. “‘I knew being there would be important and I knew some people would find it controversial, but I never expected anyone to talk about why I wasn’t wearing a bra under my tank top,” the actress told Stellar Magazine in a new interview. “I was marching through D.C. in jeans; my outfit seemed completely normal to me.” She went on to say, “I was there making a political point. Why would people focus on what I was wearing?”

In the sweltering heat in early October, Emily, along with her friend Amy Schumer, took to the streets of DC, along with hundreds of other men and women, to stand with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual abuse. EmRata held a sign that read, “Respect female existence or expect our resistance,” as she marched toward the Capitol Building. Both Emily and Amy were arrested while peacefully protesting, and yet, many focused on Emily’s fashion rather than her activism. “People are trolling @emrata for not wearing a bra while she got arrested. Well for starters I wasn’t wearing a bra either,” Amy said on Instagram following the incident. “Your comments are synonymous with saying what a woman wears insights bad behavior.”

Luckily, Emily added in her interview that she doesn’t let trolls, or even complimenting fans, get into her head. “I’ve learnt to separate social media comments and trolls from real life,” she said. “And I don’t let the validating, flattering comments impress on me too much, which makes it easier to [ignore] the negative ones, as well.”