Steph Curry Involved In Terrifying Black Friday Car Crash: Is He OK?

Steph Curry was in a multi-vehicle crash in Oakland, California on Black Friday. Here’s what happened to the Golden State Warriors star.

Stephen Curry, 30, has survived a nasty car crash on a California highway on Nov. 23, according to multiple reports. The Golden State Warriors basketball star was involved in the Black Friday smash on Highway 24 in the early hours of the morning according to TMZ and ABC 7 News. Although the dad-of-three’s black Porsche seems to be smashed up – thankfully – Steph has walked away unarmed.

The incident occurred when a car spun out in front of the NBA star, hit his vehicle, which was then hit by another car from behind. According to California Highway Patrol no one sustained serious injuries.

Rain and the slippery road conditions appear to be a factor in the crash according to the CHP.

