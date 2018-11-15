Demi Lovato Slams Fired Backup Dancer On Fan’s IG Page: ‘True Friends Don’t Do Interviews When You OD’

Demi Lovato dissed her former backup dancer Dani Vitale for commenting on her OD. Here’s what the Demi had to say in response to a fan who tried defending Dani.

Demi Lovato is not on good terms with her former backup dancer Dani Vitale, whom many fans initially blamed for Demi’s overdose after news of her OD went public. On a recent post where a fan wrote, “it was completely unfair to fire dani, she’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years, she’s surrounded by people who only care about her money and she does not see it,” Demi commented, “You have no idea what you’re talking about.”

And then she added, “True friends don’t do interviews about you after you OD.” After being accused of being a “bad influence” on Demi, Dani defended herself and her lack of involvement with Lovato’s OD, writing on Instagram, “I was not with Demi when the incident happened. Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi.”

Demi recently deleted her own Instagram message in which she opened up about her overdose. “Demi is happy and trying to move on from her horrible tragedy,” a source close to Demi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So she deleted the ugly reminder from her social media. She is really ready to turn the page on that chapter and move on with a fresh start. She could no longer tolerate looking at the tough message that brought her back to the most challenging time in her life. Looking at that photo was a constant reminder to her of the dark place she was in at the time.”

