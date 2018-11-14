‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Reveals Purple Hair Amid Rumors Netflix Show Is Ending

Mike Wheeler, what have you done with your hair?! As ‘Stranger Things’ wraps up its third – and rumored final – season, Finn Wolfhard underwent a shocking makeover, turning his curly locks…purple!

What is it with Stranger Things cast members doing weird things with their hair (we’re looking at you, season 1 version of Millie Bobby Brown). While Finn Wolfhard, 15, didn’t pull an Eleven and shave his head completely bald, the transformation he unveiled on Nov. 13 still raised a few eyebrows. Following a trim, which Millie, 14, shared on her Instagram story (“Goodbye @finnwolfhardofficial hair”), Finn decided to dye his hair purple! The makeover wasn’t Prince-levels of purple, but the color change was enough that some fans were caught off guard…until they decided that they loved it!

“I LOVE IT SO FUCKING MUCH THIS IS SO AMAZING YOU LOOK SO GOOD” “such a handsome boy” “Okkk Finn i love it ……. but I gonna miss the old look” And so on. There were some fans who weren’t happy with the look, but they were outnumbered by those who thought he needed some Chapstick (as his lips were looking pretty rough.) Finn seemed to understand that his change might be a tad bit ridiculous, as he said his hair was reminiscent of the 2003 classic, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. Though, his new purple ‘do might be more in tune with The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, TBH.

Finn’s makeover comes at the same time that MBB hinted that Stranger Things might be coming to an end. Millie Bobby Brown bid a tearful good-bye to her castmates – notably Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink – in a pair of IG Stories. “Last day of shooting for Stranger Things 3…I will cry all day FYI.” To her costars, she said she couldn’t “say goodbye” and that this was “not okay.” Later, MBB shared a shot of her with red eyes, obviously the result of her crying. “Told u,” she added. This emotional end to season 3 of the hit Netflix show has spurred speculation that it might be the final season.

Talk of Stranger Things ending came in February 2018, after Moviefone reported that the show’s creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, would be stepping down from their day-to-day showrunning duties after the third season. The initial report seemed to indicate that the show would end with the Duffer Bros. stepping down, but Netflix responded by tweeting that the show’s creators are not going anywhere. Plus, producer/director Shawn Levy said that Season 4 is go. “I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in season four,” he told Collider. “Season four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided.” Wonder what color Finn’s hair will be by the time they start filming that?