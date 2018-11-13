The third season of ‘Stranger Things’ has wrapped, and while fans are overjoyed, Millie Bobby Brown was left in tears over how she didn’t want to say ‘good-bye’ to the rest of the cast!

“Last day of shooting for Stranger Things 3,” Millie Bobby Brown, 14, posted to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 13, capturing her mood as she rode in a car towards the set. The actress, best known for portraying Eleven on the hit-Netflix series, didn’t seem thrilled — in fact, she appeared heartbroken. “I will cry all day fyi,” she wrote, while also sending special messages to two of her co-stars. “[Sadie Sink], I can’t say good-bye.” “[Noah Schnapp] this is not okay.” If anyone doubted MBB when she said she was going to cry, she followed up that message with a picture of her in tears. “Told u.”

“That’s a wrap,” she later said on Instagram, posting both a picture of her with Noah, 14, and another snap of her with Sadie, 16. No wonder MBB was sad. These pictures captured not just the friendship she developed with Noah and Sadie, but also just how fun it must be for all three to work together in creating this magical world. Hopefully, the passion MBB has put into this new season of Stranger Things comes through when it arrives on Netflix in summer 2019.

“It’s a beautiful storyline for Eleven this season,” she told Variety in May 2018 at Netflix’s FYSee Event. “It’s really a coming of age for her and understanding what being a normal teenage girl is.” She also reflected on her role in the second season, which saw her isolated from the rest of the cast. She was forced to tap into a darker emotional side to work on season 2, which influenced how she played Eleven in the third season.

“I found another side of my acting that I didn’t know about,” she said during the panel. “I found techniques on how to cry and how to get angry, and I learned so much from Eleven, from those episodes of being isolated, that when I’m back Season 3, things happen — stranger things happen. I’m just saying I use that style of acting now and my method of acting for Season 3.”

Well, if that didn’t make Stranger Things fans eager to see season 3, the pictures of MBB crying afterwards certainly did. Here’s hoping the next handful of months fly by or Netflix decides to be kind enough to drop the season early. Fingers crossed.