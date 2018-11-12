Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Gave Michael B. Jordan A Flirty Shoutout At The PCAs

Nicki Minaj just explained why she threw a flirty remark toward Michael B. Jordan at the PCAs! Here’s why he was on her mind at the time!

During her acceptance speech for the Female Artist of 2018 award at the People’s Choice Awards, Nicki Minaj praised Donatella Versace for her custom-made dress, before heavily flirting with Michael B. Jordan. Nicki said, “And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan cause he’s gonna be taking it off of me tonight.” WHOA. However, when it comes to whether or not the two of them are close, Nick told E! News, “No. I think he introduced himself to me one time, I believe at the Met Gala.” As for why she brought him up, Nicki went on to explain, “I was watching Black Panther last night, so he was just…happened to be fresh in my mind.”

Before her big performance at the PCAs, Nicki was feeling relaxed and ready to bring down the house, which she totally did. “Nicki is relieved and relaxed going into Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards,” our source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Nicki isn’t even thinking about Cardi B not attending Sunday evening and is so focused on performing and opening the show for her fans.”

And speaking of romance, despite the fact that Quavo alluded to a fling on “Huncho Dreams,” Nicki never hooked up with him. “Nicki never slept with Quavo and just wanted to use him to make Cardi mad,” our source said. “After dating Meek, and after everything she went through with Safaree, Nicki vowed not to mess with rappers or guys in the industry again because they are messy and she knows they’ll spill secrets of their relationship. She doesn’t want to settle for someone who isn’t as successful as her and knows Quavo and a lot of these rappers are in record deals that will eventually leave them broke. She is too smart and knows better than to mess with Quavo.”