Nicki Minaj & Tyga Open Up The PCAs With Sexy Performances Of ‘Good Form’ & ‘Dip’

Now THAT is what we call SLAYING. Nicki Minaj just opened up the People’s Choice Awards like the Queen she is!

Nicki Minaj gave the performance the people wanted as she opened E!’s People Choice Awards tonight. Singing “Good Form” off of her certified platinum new album Queen, Nicki rocked the stage in a sultry leather look with long pink hair and gave a sexy performance, with her dancers rocking T-shirts that had the lyrics to the song on them. After spitting a few lines, Nicki ducked away while her latest collaborator Tyga came out to rap their song “Dip.” She joined him back on stage, without her jacket on, to show off her full look — a leather skirt, mesh top with leather inserts and half-up, half-down pink locks. The duo pumped the crowd up, especially Jimmy Fallon who was clapping along. They crushed it!

The female rapper is a finalist in two categories at this year’s PCA show, with nods in both Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018. She’s up against her rival, Cardi B, in the Female Artist category, but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper won’t be at tonight’s show! However, we heard EXCLUSIVELY that Nicki isn’t even focused on Cardi on her big PCA night! “Nicki isn’t even thinking about Cardi B not attending Sunday evening and is so focused on performing and opening the show for her fans,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife. They added that Nicki was feeling “relieved and relaxed” going into the performance.

Nicki minaj once again proving she is really that girl. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/K4aFGc8mEx — Nicolas™🇨🇴 (@itsnicolasze) November 12, 2018

“Nicki knows she can go and just relax and perform her heart and soul out,” our source went on to say. “She invited a lot of people in her inner circle to come and support her and she’s really excited to get on the stage and perform and celebrate with her friends that night.” Heck yeah, she definitely gave it her all!