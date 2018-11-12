BLACKPINK singer, Jennie, has officially made her debut as a solo act with her new song and music video for ‘Solo,’ and you can watch it right here!

The ladies of BLACKPINK are going solo, and Jennie Kim became the first to do it with a new music video for “Solo” on Nov. 12! Jennie proves she can totally do it all with the song and video — she sings, she raps AND she dances! Throughout the vid, Jennie stuns in a variety of outfits, ranging from a floral gown to a biker chic leather ensemble. Before releasing the video, Jennie live broadcasted an hour-long special titled All About Jennie, during which she filled fans in on plans for her solo career, then played the “Solo” video in full for the first time.

Jennie’s BLACKPINK bandmates, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa, are all expected to release solo projects of their own in the coming weeks. “Other members are also preparing for their solo numbers little by little,” Jennie confirmed. She also explained that she still feels her solo music is part of BLACKPINK, although she hopes it gives fans a chance to see different sides of her they may not have before. “Since I have given lots of strong and charismatic performances on the stage, many people think that I probably would be just like that in real life,” Jennie admitted. “But many of those who met me say that I have an aura of genuinely girlish charm.”

Fans are absolutely loving see Jennie branch out as a solo artist, and once the “Solo” video dropped, the 22-year-old’s passionate followers went nuts on social media. “Real talk Jennie is the triple threat,” one person wrote, while another added, “Jennie will make a name of her own and she is just starting now!”

"This is to much" Jennie your existence alone is more than enough. We love you. Please always remember that.#JENNIESOLO #JENNIE pic.twitter.com/CymMNiMdhk — Only for Jennie (@DREAMJENNIE_) November 12, 2018

This line really break me, it was like Jennie Kim is directly talking to me. I really like being alone and being with myself comforts me, but am I am really true to myself and not pretending? Am I? #JENNIESOLO Does being alone is just my defense mechanism… I dunno. pic.twitter.com/D9CE45k1nR — STREAM SOLO #JENNIESOLO (@longalisa_) November 12, 2018

BLACKPINK made its debut in Aug. 2016. The ladie released their most recent EP earlier this year, which included their hit “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” a song that rose to the top of the charts in South Korea. The song’s music video reached 100 million views on YouTube in just ten days. Whoa!