Jennifer Lopez, Melania Trump & More Stars Flaunting Long Legs In Pencil Skirts

@jlo/Instagram
First Lady Melania Trump looks on as she and United States President Trump host the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC.
Victoria Justice Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2018
Ivanka Trump Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, New York, USA - 25 Sep 2018
Pencil skirts are here to stay! — Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Melania Trump and Kendall Jenner have all proved that to be true! See those fierce females and more styling pencil skirts in so many different ways!

Pencil skirts are undoubtedly a style staple! — They’re not only part of a business suit or formal ensemble anymore; They’re universal and timeless! In fact, pencil skirts can be styled in many different ways, and our favorite females in Hollywood are showing us how it’s done! In our attached gallery see a bunch of stars who’ve turned heads in pencil skirts. — Jennifer Lopez in a pencil skirt for business; La La Anthony wearing one as a staple piece on the red carpet; Melania Trump donning a camel leather skirt for the holidays; And, Kelly Clarkson in a sexy leather pencil skirt at an awards show!

We described pencil skirts as a “universal” outfit piece, because they can be paired with many different tops and shoes. From an open-toe stiletto, to an ankle boot or a simple pair of flats, pencil skirts work with just about anything. Celebrities have kept their long, tight skirts casual, pairing them with tees and button-ups. But, they’ve also kept them classy, dressing them up with formal crop tops and bodysuits. Not to mention, the pencil skirt is one of the most complimenting bottoms out there. They’re sleek and accentuating. — Just ask JLo!

The singer is no stranger to the pencil skirt. Whether she’s on business with boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez by her side, or she’s strutting it solo on the red carpet, JLo has become pencil skirt veteran. She’s even belted the skirt, featured below, which she paired with a long-sleeve turtleneck top. With sunnies on, pointed stilettos and a slicked-back bun, JLo nailed this look!

Take our word for it, pencil skirts will have you feeling fresh, fashionable, comfortable and confident! Don’t believe us? — See Mindy Kaling, Nicole Scherzinger and more celebs styling their skirts in our attached gallery!