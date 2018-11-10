Offset Spanks Cardi B As She Twerks In A Bikini On A Yacht — Wild New Video

Offset got down low to admire Cardi B as she shook her ‘Money’ maker! You’re going to blush when you see what he did in reaction to Cardi’s twerk skills.

Who says marriage is boring? Cardi, 26, had a dance party with her husband Offset, 26, on a yacht, which she posted to Instagram on Nov. 9. But this was no “Electric Slide.” The “Money” rapper bent over and started twerking her voluptuous booty in Offset’s direction, and the Migos member appreciated the view so much, he spanked her! And not just once, but twice. Our cheeks are still burning, but we’re happy to see these hit makers so in love — and in lust! Besides their scandalous footwork, Cardi and Offset’s car garage also proves their true love.

As we’ve told you, Offset surprised Cardi with a grey Lamborghini Urus for her 26th birthday in October — in addition to throwing her a surprise birthday party! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed on Nov. 6 that she traded the gift for a different Lambo with a red interior, but hey, it was the thought that counted. Really, he was just returning the favor, since Cardi surprised the “Lamb Talk” rapper with a Rolls Royce Wraith for his 26th birthday in December 2017. And let’s not forget their matching his and hers Lamborghini Aventdors from July! Such an extensive car collection is proof of their commitment, and we’re hardly surprised, considering Cardi’s reason for getting hitched.

“When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s,” Cardi told W Magazine in her October cover story interview. “He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking sh*t from guys. But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other.” Their romance is as much of a wild card as their dance moves!

The footage above shouldn’t come as a shock. This is Cardi we’re talking about, the same woman who once said she wants her husband “to f*** me in 30 different positions. I want [him] to flex me like a New York pretzel!” You can relive the couple’s best PDA moments in our gallery above.