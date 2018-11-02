Jennifer Lopez, 49, Flashes Her Abs & Looks Effortlessly Cool In Jumbo Shades As She Heads To Gym

Fresh off her nearly three-year Las Vegas residency, and Jennifer Lopez is still moving. See even more pics of the performer’s tight abs as she hits the gym on Nov. 1, here! And learn her three mantras to looking 29 at 49.

You’d know Jennifer Lopez, 49, is the person who’d hit the gym the day after Halloween, just by looking at her midsection! The “El Anillo” singer took advantage of a bra tank to show off her sculpted abs as she was photographed en route to a gym in Miami, her part-time home base with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The curvy siren looked half her age not only because of her toned body, but also her choice in wardrobe: speckled workout tights, and a pair of metallic shades to match. As she approaches 50, JLo can reward herself with such trendy wear because of the work she put in all those years before. And she revealed what her three-step guide to achieving (almost) eternal youth is!

JLo says no to caffeine and alcohol, but yes to “lots of sleep,” she revealed to InStyle in an interview published on Oct. 31. And, as the dancing queen pointed out herself, “I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows.” Her superior shape and health certainly showed when she went commando for the magazine’s shoot that’ll be featured in its December issue! She showed off a dangerous amount of thigh and side-boob, and now we’re suddenly cancelling our weekly trips to Starbucks. But basic self-care aside, Jenny from the Block dived into what exactly she does in the gym. Yes, she’s also one of those rare few people that puts on workout clothes…and then actually works out!

The performer shared that she’s now incorporating weight training into her fitness regime, after noticing the muscles that disappear “whenever she dances too much,” she continued to share with the magazine. JLo danced up a storm as she put on shows in Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood stage from January of 2016 to September of 2018! But we haven’t noticed a loss of muscle, especially in the tummy zone. As we’ve told you, JLo’s abs once again pressured us to do our crunches and planks after she posted a photo in a sizzling yellow bikini on Oct. 26!

JLo’s back to gym duty, after spending Halloween on mom duty yesterday! The mother of two shared a video to Instagram of her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Maximilian Muñiz and Emme, on Oct. 31. Maximilian was dressed as The Joker from The Lego Batman Movie and Emme was a cow, and it was too cute!