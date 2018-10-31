Jennifer Lopez On Her Famous Booty: ‘In My Family, Curves Were Glorified’ — See Insane New Pics

Jennifer Lopez has never looked better in this super steamy photoshoot for ‘InStyle’ — see the stunning pics below.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, is decked out in Valentino Haute Couture for the December issue of InStyle and she has never looked better. For the cover, she’s rocking a gorgeous cape and white, wide-leg pants, but inside, she brings the sex appeal in a massive way! She goes commando and braless in a green sequin dress that’s the hottest thing we’ve ever seen! Her body has been revered for decades. In fact, another famous curvy lady, Kim Kardashian West, actually told JLo she used to wear a bracelet that said “What would JLo do?” Now they are friends! Talk about a full circle moment!

“I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself,” J-Lo told the mag about being a body icon. “In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.’ ” She says she didn’t pay attention to the super skinny models famous in the ’80s and ’90s. “We were in the Bronx, like, break dancing.” Of her style, she says, “I always like to mix the glam with a bit of the hood.” The past and present comes together for her. “It’s what I still often wear to this day, the big hoops and, you know, gold jewelry.”

She looks absolutely STUNNING in this green Valentino Haute Couture cape, below. She pairs the look with Bulgari earrings and a Van Cleef & Arpels timepiece.

Her glam is also show-stopping. Her big, voluminous hair was styled by Lorenzo Martin. Her gorgeous, signature glow was thanks to makeup artist Scott Barnes.