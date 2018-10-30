Cardi B Vs. Nicki Minaj: Which Rap Queen Has The Hotter Performance Outfits?

Cardi and Nicki may not be feuding about their fashion, but how do the rappers stack up in that department? From plunging leotards to cutout PVC pants, take a look at their sexiest onstage outfits!

Nicki Minaj, 35, challenged Cardi B, 26, to a rap-writing battle on Oct. 28 in the latest installment of their ongoing feud, but Cardi hasn’t taken the bait — yet! So while we wait for word from these two, let’s put their style to the test. They’re both clearly talented rappers, but who wins when it comes to their onstage outfits? Whether they’re on tour or at an awards show, Cardi and Nicki always look hot performing their hits. Neither artist is afraid to show off some skin or do something daring, which is why their looks often get as much attention as the songs they’re singing.

Even though Cardi has spent much of her career pregnant — and then getting her post-baby body back in shape — she has consistently stunned in all stages. We don’t know how she does it! After debuting her baby bump on Saturday Night Live in a skintight white dress, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued to flaunt her budding belly onstage. She even wore high heels and an even higher slit dress when she performed alongside Ozuna, 26, at the Latin Billboard Awards. She loves showing skin, even with a baby bump. From cutout bustiers and matching pants to a diamond bra, we’ve seen it all, and her risky performance outfits always pay off. Why play it safe when you can flaunt what you’ve got?

Nicki performs by the same rules, constantly wowing fans with her daring ensembles. She’s known for going above and beyond a la Lady Gaga, 32, and has hit the stage in gold armor, leather bondage looks and even a red feathery headress. Amazing! One of her sexiest looks of all time was at the 2018 BET Music Awards when she performed “Chun Li.” While Nicki was covered up in a black and red robe at first, she stripped onstage to reveal a plunging red leotard with statement jewelry, as well as matching thigh high boots. It was a look to remember, as usual!

These lovely ladies sure know how to command a stage — and how to dress for it, too. We’d love to see them perform in fab ‘fits together, but that doesn’t sound like it’ll be happening anytime soon.