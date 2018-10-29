Nicki Minaj Challenges Cardi B To Rap Writing Battle & To Take A Joint Lie Detector Test Live On Air

The war between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B keeps getting juicier. Barbie challenged her rival to a rap writing battle and a lie detector test, but hours later tried to put an end to their vicious online feud.

Cardi B spent the day on Instagram on Oct. 29 posting videos challenging her rival Nicki Minaj, 35, as a liar about anything and everything. Now the “Dip” rapper is calling for her 25-year-old enemy to come on her Queen Radio podcast and go bar to bar in a rap writing battle.”We can…Get on live & have the convo for the world to see. Do a lie detector test TOGETHER Do an interview on # QueenRadio *** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!!” Oh snap! So far Cardi hasn’t taken the bait or responded to the challenge.

Earlier Nicki tweeted out “I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on # QueenRadio. You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face & said you told ya man (Offset) not to do the ‘No Flags’ video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call.” The Maury Povich Show hilariously responded to her tweet by telling her “Why pay for a Lie Detector Test @ NICKIMINAJ… when mine is FREE! I’ll get to the bottom of this!”

The “Chun-Li” rapper seemed to have been completely exhausted by all of their nasty back and forths throughout the day that kept both women trending at the top of Twitter as their very public war was SO juicy! By evening Nicki had enough and tweeted out to her fans, “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”

We can… Get on live & have the convo for the world to see. Do a lie detector test TOGETHER Do an interview on #QueenRadio 😅 *** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!! #DipVIDEO OUT NOW 👅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

In a series of IG confessional vids, Cardi called out Nicki for lying about their fight at a NYFW gala in September, as well as who got first dibs at some music collaborations. Cardi went nuclear on Nicki, asking about the Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party brawl: “How are you going to say that I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated playing the victim, but now you’re a gangster. You need to pick a side. Do you want to be the victim, or do you want to be the gangster? You lie so much you can’t even keep up with your f***ing lies first you’re saying that you have the footage, that your camera man has the footage, but now you’re talking about you want to pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? You make no sense when you’re talking, I thought you were the victim? I know if there’s footage of you standing on the wall talking about, ‘I’m standing right here is Chun-Li the street fighter.’ Get the f**k out of here.” Brutal!