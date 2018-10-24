Justin Roberts Dishes On Stardom & Meeting Drake: ‘It’s Really Cool’ He ‘Knew Who I Was’

Justin Roberts, 16, may only be a teenager, but in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the social media star proves that age is just a number, as his online empire continues to climb!

Justin Roberts, 16, decided 6 years ago that he wanted to put his comedic chops to good use, but he didn’t really know where to begin. Eventually, he grabbed his phone and turned to the internet. “I was just making stupid videos and stuff inside my house, just of me doing funny videos because there was a bunch,” Justin tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of his first posts, which were shared on YouTube. “It kind of faded out and then I became older and I wanted to start getting back into it, so I started posting boxing videos and that was definitely a lot of fun. I kind of grew to love comedy sketches.”

Russell Westbrook, Lil Pump and even And others grew to love Justin! Celebrities likeand even Drake began to reach out and ask him to collaborate, which took Justin by surprise. “It’s really cool when a celebrity knows who you are. Drake knew who I was,” Justin shares of the rapper with whom he recently met at Tao Restaurant in Hollywood. ” I was eating there and he knew who I was and we started talking. It was really cool. We just started talking and we made a video and we did a picture. He started following me on Instagram. I never expected him to know anything that I did!”