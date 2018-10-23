‘The Challenge’ Recap: A Ridiculous Fight Over Pasta Leads To 1 Team Being Sent Home

A wild fight breaks out on the Oct. 23 episode of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning,’ and it results in one team getting sent home — along with loads of other drama. Here’s our recap!

This week’s episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, picks up with Nelson getting in Brad‘s face for telling off Kayleigh at the Redemption House. Things get heated, but luckily they’re pulled apart before anything gets physical. However, now Brad and Kayleigh will be stuck together in the Redemption House with their partners, Kyle and Kam, respectively, as Cara Maria and Marie and Natalie and Paulie, who won the elimination challenges, are entering the main house. This is great news for Johnny Bananas and Tony, who are gaining some allies back after being left with none.

Despite all the recent drama, everyone comes together and agrees to get along for a night out. Of course, it doesn’t take long for things to turn sour. Things get heated between Tony and Cory on the car ride home, after Tony throws Cory’s leftover pasta from dinner out the window. Cory’s partner, Devin, tries to talk him down from being angry over the situation, but it doesn’t work — when Tony approaches Cory to try and hug things out, Cory slams him to the ground instead….hard. Devin tries to play it off like Cory just slipped while trying to get Tony off of him, but no one else in the house really seems to believe that that’s what happened. Yes, I’ll clarify: This fight was over PASTA.

After that, Bananas goes off on Cory and his alliance members to defend his partner, then turns his attention to Tony. To prevent Tony from getting physical with Cory right back, Bananas pulls him from the situation and calms him down — and just like that, another vendetta is squashed, as these guys hug and become friends again.

Things aren’t drama-free for Bananas for long, though. Nelson and Devin go off on him for “amplifying” the drama between Cory and Tony. When Bananas tries to walk away from the conversation, Devin follows him and continues to taunt him. Finally, Bananas snaps, and takes a major low blow at Devin by bringing up his father, who recently passed away. Johnny admits that he took things too far with his comment about Devin’s dad and says he’s sorry, but he doesn’t get a chance to say it to Devin’s face — because, just like that, TJ Lavin arrives to reveal that Cory and Devin are being sent home.

Finally, it’s time to get back to the game with the next challenge…trivia! Each team gets three strikes in the game. If they get a question right, they can give a strike to another team, but if they get it wrong, they get a strike themselves. Once they have three strikes against them, they’re out of the challenge and tossed into the water below.

Paulie and Natalie win the challenge, which means they’re exempt from the next elimination AND their vote for who does go in will count twice. We’ll have to wait until next week to see how they use it!