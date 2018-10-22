Michael Hope: 5 Things To Know About Mena Suvari’s Surprise 3rd Husband

Congratulations are in order, as Mena Suvari married Michael Hope in secret. As the ‘American Beauty’ star basks in wedding bliss for the third time, get all the details about her new hubby.

First, it was surprise celebrity engagements – from Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Now, it’s secret weddings. Biebs and Hailey tied the knot when no one was looking. So did Stacey Dash. Now, it’s Mena Survai’s turn. The 39-year-old star of American Beauty and American Pie confirmed to Us Weekly that she and her boyfriend of two years, Michael Hope. “

1. Santa Claus brought him romance for Christmas. “It’s great. I’m really happy. We’re happy,” Mena said when spilling the tea about the rock on her finger. This will be the third time she said “I do,” as she was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005, and to concert promoter Simone Sestito from 2010 to 2012. “Third time’s a charm!”

“[The wedding] was very intimate. It was very beautiful,” Mena told Us and other reporters. “I had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, sort of having ups and downs, it’s very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life.” As for how these two met, thank Santa – and James Brolin. Mena starred in James’ I’ll Be Home For Christmas, a 2016 Hallmark original movie. Michael was working on the film as part of the art department, and one thing led to another. Two years later, he’s now Mr. Mena Suvari.

2. The American Beauty star married a Canadian. “He’s a really great guy,” Mena said. I got me a Canadian. Old school, really considerate, old-fashioned. I’m like, ‘Who are you?’ “ As for when the couple tied the knot, that’s unclear at the moment, but an Aug. 19 Instagram post where she’s dress in all white and he’s wearing a white suit seems to indicate they’ve been “man and wife” for a while now.

3. He’s worked on some of TV shows and movies you might have seen. In addition to I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Michael has worked on Lead With Your Heart, a trio of Flower Shop Mystery TV movies, and on the 2016 series, Slasher. His latest project was on the 2017 film, Indian Horse.

4. He appears to have a tattoo of his father on his arm. “I’ll still always share a coke with you, and I’ll never forget our handshake,” @mikehope__ shared on June 17, showing off the tattoo of a man presumably is his father. “Happy Fathers Day. #liveinthemoment #happyfathersday #imissyou #portrait #tattoo #ink #discoverthecanvas #cocacola #shareacoke

5. The other love in his life is furry and has a cold nose. @mikehope__ is a full of his love of motorcycles, classic cars, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Mena. However, there’s one major star of the show, and her name is Mia. The instagram account is full of cute pictures of his precious pooch, as it shows he’s a sweet pet owner (and unabashed dog lover.) “They always know how to make you smile,” he captioned a Sept. 15 post. ”#dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #rescuedog #adoptdontshop”