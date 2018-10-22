Ariana Grande Unfairly Trolled Over The Size Of Her Forehead & Her Clapback Is The Stuff of Legend

Ariana Grande’s cute selfie got the wrong reactions on Instagram. Instead of commenting on how good she looked, ‘fans’ made fun of her ‘big’ forehead! Luckily, Ariana had the perfect comeback…

Ariana Grande was back on social media for a hot minute before hopping off again, and honestly, it’s a mood. Ari posted an adorable selfie on Instagram, and instead of fawning over her adorable face, some fans kind of focused on her ALLEGEDLY big forehead. Um, rude. Look, it’s clearly the angle of the photo. Ariana’s got her hair pulled tightly away from her face in her signature high pony, and it looks like she’s all forehead. Which we all know is not the case.

Ariana read the comments and clapped back on Twitter with, “also i see some of y’all making fun of my forehead! sorry i have a big forehead! at least i’m cute and don’t make fun of other pal’s foreheads! suck my dick ttyl”. She’s since deleted the tweet. Amazing! One thing she didn’t do: delete the cuteass selfie. She changed the caption to “IM SRY AB MY FOREHEAD,” which is actually hilarious. She went back on Twitter later after ruminating on the issue and pretty much forgave everyone for trashing her forehead, writing, “my session got moved til later so i’m back n wanted to say ily one more time even tho y’all hate my forehead”.

For anyone making fun of her forehead, there was another Arianator defending it, and her. One fan told Ari that, “ur forehead is brighter than my future girl.” Love it! “I love your forehead my queen,” tweeted another. “U AND UR FOREHEAD R SO LOVED BE QUIET,” said another. Get the picture? Come for Ariana’s forehead, the Arianators will come for yours!

Fans also let Ariana know that it was totally okay with them if she just wanted to chill offline for awhile. Ari previously announced that she’d be taking a break from social media following her split from fiancé Pete Davidson, and the recent death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. “just a reminder that you have no responsibility and there is NO pressure on you to come back until you’re ready and comfortable. we’re excited and will always be here to support you. i hope life is starting to look up for you. i’m so glad you’re surrounded by incredible people,” one wise fan tweeted, with others chiming in with their support. You do you, girl!