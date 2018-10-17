‘Empire’: What You Need To Know About Mario Joining The Cast

‘Empire’ is welcoming another familiar face in season 5. Mario will make his debut in the Oct. 17 episode. Who is Mario playing? Here’s what we know so far.

Cookie Lyon is looking for a breakout artist to represent, and she thinks she’s found one in Mario’s character, Devon. In the Oct. 17 episode of Empire, Cookie finds Devon and comes up to him in the middle of a salvage yard. Cookie heard him in the background of an Instagram video and sees greatness in him. Devon sings for Cookie and Porsha, serenading them with his amazing voice. He tells them he’s got more where that came from.

“I’m going to make you a star — a superstar” a very excited Cookie tells Devon. “I want to manager you.” Devon is beyond flattered to hear this from THE Cookie Lyon and because this isn’t the first offer he’s gotten today. Becky’s already met with him! Becky needs to check herself when it comes to messing with Cookie Lyon. Empire

Mario, 32, revealed in a recent interview that Devon is a good guy, and you’re going to love him. He told ESSENCE that Devon is a “very respectable young man, who comes from humble beginnings. He’s just trying to take care of his sister, who’s sick. They lost both of their parents, but he’s really focused on the craft of his music.” He also added, “You really see kind of like an artist development in this character, which is good today because a lot of artists don’t think artist development is important — but it is.”

Now Devon just needs to realize Cookie and Lucious are the better choice to help him with a music career! Mario, who recently released his latest album, Dancing Shadows, will be recurring throughout season 5. Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.