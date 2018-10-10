‘Empire’ Recap: Hakeem Gets His Music Mojo Back & A Lyon Enemy Returns

With Jamal’s help, Hakeem is regaining his confidence in his music. Plus, Kingsley goes to a mortal enemy of the Lyons for help. Brace yourselves.

In the wake of Lucious’s confession to the world has the Lyons ready to start anew. The Lyons are going to build an entirely new empire from the ground up. It’s going to be called Lyon Family Management. Lucious and Cookie want Hakeem and Jamal to be their first artists, but they have to get out of their contracts. Cookie enlists her sisters and Porsha to help them for free — for now. She even makes Porsha head of A&R.

Jamal and Hakeem go to meet with Kingsley to get out of their contracts. They want a clean break from Empire. When Things get nasty when Kingsley starts taunting Hakeem about not being able to perform. Jamal still has to provide an album to Empire, and until he gets it, Jamal’s music belongs to Kingsley.

Andre is supposed to be getting out of jail, so it’s perfect timing. Unfortunately, he lands himself in solitary confinement and has to stay in prison for a few more days. He’s still keep an eye on Quincy, the young man who’s been a target on the inside. Meanwhile, Kai reveals to Jamal that he’s headed to Nigeria for work. Jamal’s not so happy about Kai’s decision. This long distance thing is not something he had in mind. “I never said I’d give up my career because you did,” Kai says to Jamal. Later, the two make up when Kai has a group of Nigerian kids sing an adorable rendition of “You’re So Beautiful” to Jamal.

Lucious is trying to get a loan to kickstart Lyon Family Management, but he’s not getting anywhere. It doesn’t help that Kingsley is breathing down his neck. The Lyons need cash and fast. Cookie has an idea to sell her secret Soho loft. The one Lucious doesn’t know about. Lucious goes to Thirsty for help. He wants Thirsty to come join the team and bring his client list.

Even though he hasn’t been able to perform at 100 percent, Hakeem has been inspired to write new songs. But he needs Jamal’s help. He’s still struggling with his breathing. Jamal tries to switch things up musically for Hakeem on another song. What he does works for Hakeem. He can get through a song without coughing! Hakeem shows Blake the song and offers it to him. Blake happily says he’ll perform the rap.

When nothing pans out with a recording studio, Lucious says he wants to start the company right there at the Lyon mansion. Becky shows up to the Lyons’ get together. Jamal and Hakeem perform their new song for potential investors, and it’s a hit. Hakeem is back! The investors start coming in for the Lyons. Lucious believes that means Becky is all in, too. However, she tells him she’s not going to quit her job at Empire. She says she was looked over too many times by Lucious, and she’s about to get a huge promotion. Lucious is furious at her and screams at her about not being loyal. Cookie overhears their heated conversation and suddenly wants to pause on selling her secret condo. It is her only escape if she needs it.

Jamal gives Kingsley his last Empire album and says that he expects royalty checks for the Lyons. In the fine print of his contract, it says that he has full creative control over the album. He gets Kingsley there. When Lucious goes to visit Andre, he notices a change in his son. Andre reveals he’s learned how the streets work, so now he’s lethal from all angles. He has his prison enemy killed while he’s in solitary confinement.

The young man’s mother comes to see Andre in prison. “He says you had your guys handle this,” she tells Andre. He knows not to confess anything to her. She could be wired or with the cops. Andre is cool as a cucumber. He knows how to play this game. While it looks like Kingsley is going to pay Andre a visit, he’s actually going to see Diana DuBois! “Let’s just say I think we’re going to be very good friends,” he tells her. Buckle up, people. It’s about to get real messy. To top it off, Blake and Tiana may be heading into romantic territory. Hakeem, get yourself together!