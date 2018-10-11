‘Survivor’: Jeremy Reveals Why Angelina Really Targeted Him Before Tribal — I’m No ‘Mastermind’

After being eliminated on ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath,’ Jeremy dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why he thinks Angelina REALLY wanted him out — and it had nothing to do with his sneaky game play.

Jeremy Crawford was the first Goliath tribe member to get voted out on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, and it went down during the Oct. 10 episode. His cast-off came after tribe members, specifically Angelina Keeley, grew weary of Jeremy’s cut-throat gameplay. After all, he proved he’d do anything to obtain knowledge in the game, even secretly searching through Dan Rengering’s jacket to see if he had a hidden immunity idol (which he did). However, as Jeremy explained to Entertainment Weekly, there was more to it than that, in his mind. In his opinion, Angelina wanted to target him because he accused her of having a “showmance” with John Hennigan, despite being newly married.

“I kind of started to figure out very close to tribal that she was after me,” Jeremy admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I knew she heard the joke I made about her being in a possible showmance, and that’s when she targeted me.” At that point, Jeremy said he started to scramble, and it wasn’t until then when he spilled the beans about finding Dan’s idol. “I always thought it would be possibly me or Natalie [Cole] from day one,” he revealed. “My biggest thing was — were the girls going to do an all-girl alliance and want a boy out, and I was the only option? So I told people close to tribal that Dan had an idol, and if it was going to be a boy, it should be Dan instead of me.”

Unfortunately, at that point, Jeremy knew he didn’t have an alliance to fall back on, and he realized he was in trouble. “I had a great bond with people, but the women were strong with the women, and each woman had “claims” over one of the three “cute boys,”” Jeremy said. “John and Angelina, Alec [Merlino] and Natalia [Azoqa] and Kara [Kay] and Dan. Alison [Raybould] is a puzzle-maker, so no one’s getting rid of the puzzle-maker. And Mike [White] was a millionaire already, so he’s a great person to take to the end. So there was nobody left but me and Natalie.”

Of course, Natalie’s name was the one that was coming up for days at first, but that all changed when Angelina set her sights on targeting Jeremy. “[My biggest downfall] was making a flippant comment and not realizing that it would turn into a big thing,” Jeremy explained. “If you look at the show, my name doesn’t come up. Nobody’s saying anything about me. I’m just the happy-go-lucky guy. But that comment gave her the fire to go and demand my head.”

Despite Jeremy’s edit showing him as a super strategic, threatening player, he admitted that wasn’t exactly the case. “I loved being considered the mastermind, but I don’t really think that’s what took me out,” he concluded. “I wish more of what actually got me voted out was shown — I wasn’t the strongest, not a puzzle-maker, I didn’t have an alliance, I wasn’t the cutest one. I don’t feel like I can own that “mastermind” claim right now. As a super fan, I love that claim, but I don’t feel like I deserve it.”