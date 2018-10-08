‘DWTS’: Milo Manheim Is Determined To Get That Mirrorball Trophy — ‘We Are Going To Win’

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson are in it to win it! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the dynamic duo ahead of week 3, and they revealed their determination to get that season 27 win!

Milo Manheim, 17, and Witney Carson, 24, have already proven they’re one of the couples to beat this season on Dancing With the Stars. Their dances have been incredible so far, and they’re inching closer to their first 10 from the judges! While the cast is very supportive of one another, Milo and Witney definitely want to be the last ones standing with that mirrorball trophy.

“We are going to win!” Milo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If you don’t think that then you are thinking wrong, we want that mirror ball. Witney added, “Absolutely! Yes, definitely!” If Witney and Milo did win, it would mark Witney’s second win. She won with America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19.

Milo and Witney definitely have their eyes on the prize, but that doesn’t mean they don’t support their fellow castmates. “It’s genuine,” Milo said about being happy for their competitors. “When someone does something amazing you are so happy.” Witney followed with, “But they are going through the same thing we are going through.”

Ahead of week 3 of the competition, Milo and Witney hit a bit of a roadblock. “I have officially injured my leg so I’m currently a little # upset,” Milo tweeted on Oct. 7. But Milo’s not going to let a little injury get him down. During the Oct. 8 episode he told Erin Andrews that he “split his hamstring a little bit.” He got 9s from all three judges for his jive with Witney!

Milo has some very popular fans cheering him on — Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner! They both tweeted their support for Milo before the Oct. 8 episode. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.