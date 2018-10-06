Jason Maybaum: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Raven’s Home’ Star, 10, On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

This Disney Channel star is ready to take the dance world by storm! Jason Maybaum is competing on season 1 of ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ and you can get to know him better here!

Jason Maybaum is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, which finally premieres on ABC Oct. 7! The actor is partnered up with Elliana Walmsley on the show, and they get the honor of being mentored by Emma Slater, who is currently partnered with John Schneider on season 27 of Dancing With The Stars. Jason will be competing against other young stars, including Honey Boo Boo, Sophia Pippen, Sky Brown, Mackenzie Ziegler and more. Here’s more to know about him:

1. What is he famous for? Jason Maybaum is best known for his role as Levi Grayson in the Disney Channel series Raven’s Home, a spin-off of That’s So Raven, which premiered in 2017 and is currently in its second season. He has also starred in a number of commercials, had guest spots on TV shows like Teachers, Workaholics and Superstore, and played Jenna Elfman’s son on The Perfect Stanleys in 2015.

2. What movies has he done? In addition to television, Jason has also worked on some movies. He starred in the musical TV movie adaptation of Freaky Friday, and also appeared in The 5th Quarter: Selling Out: The Frank Cushman Story, alongside Jerry O’Connell. Jason was also in the Hulu movie Becoming Bond in 2017.

3. When did he start acting? Jason started acting when he was just even years old, but he didn’t earn his first major role until 2015, when he appeared on Blunt Talk on STARZ.

4. He’s close with his mom. Jason’s mom often appears on his Instagram page, and she serves double duty as his manager, too!

5. He’s active on social media. At just ten years old, Jason has more than 275,000 followers on Instagram. He is very interactive with his fans.