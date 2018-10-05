‘A Star Is Born’s Andrew Dice Clay Raves — Lady Gaga Was ‘Totally Absorbed In Her Part’

Andrew Dice Clay plays Lady Gaga’s dad in ‘A Star Is Born,’ and he couldn’t say enough good things about the singer/actress in a premiere interview. He also revealed why the story is so ‘great.’

A Star Is Born is out in theaters now, and the cast is absolutely top-notch. Andrew Dice Clay, 61, plays the father of Lady Gaga’s character, Ally, in the highly-anticipated film, and he revealed that getting along with the singer-turned-actress was effortless. “We got along phenomenally from the second we met, and it was very as they say… the showbiz answer. It was very organic the way we came together and she was totally absorbed in her part which made it easy to be in mine because she was always crying,” Andrew told reporters, including HollywoodLife at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. The film is also Lady Gaga’s feature film debut.

The film, directed by Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper, 43, follows Ally as she finds fame and love with famous singer Jackson Maine, played by Bradley, as he tries to deal with his inner demons. This is the third remake of the film, and Andrew also talked about the complicated relationship between Jackson and Ally.

“The story is great because love is like… it’s an ongoing journey for all of us,” he continued. “I mean, I have been married three times and I am in showbiz, and I know how hard it is to stay married, but I have never been married to someone that was in the business.” He also pointed out that it must be “really tough to handle” for a couple like Ally and Jackson to be together as “one person is coming up and one person is coming down.” A Star Is Born also stars Dave Chapelle, 45, and Sam Elliott, 74.