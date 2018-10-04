Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid: Reasons Why She Loves Dating Him But Doesn’t Want To Have His Baby

Of all his charming features, Kendall Jenner has her favorite about Anwar Hadid, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. And it’s also the reason why she’s not ready to become a mom!

Anwar Hadid, 19, are having a full-on fling. But why? Well, we can answer that for you. “Kendall really likes spending time with Anwar because he is so supportive of her career and he isn’t putting any pressure on her to commit to a relationship at the moment,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “One of the things Kendall likes most about Anwar is that she feels like she can completely be herself around him and he isn’t trying to tie her down.” Time for the big question. The talk has been that Kendall Jenner , 22, and, 19, are having a full-on fling. But why? Well, we can answer that for you. “Kendall really likes spending time with Anwar because he is so supportive of her career and he isn’t putting any pressure on her to commit to a relationship at the moment,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shares with. “One of the things Kendall likes most about Anwar is that she feels like she can completely be herself around him and he isn’t trying to tie her down.”

“That’s really important to Kendall because right now she’s mainly focused on her career and she knows Anwar is totally cool with that,” our source adds. Kendall’s a busy bee, who’s been jet setting from Milan to Paris Fashion Week in September for runway gigs! And Kendall wants to remain being the only KarJenner of her sisters that’s not a mom, for now. “Kendall does not see herself following the same path as her sisters in the sense that she’s in no rush to have children or start a family,” our source reveals. “She’s just enjoying this time in her life and seeing where things lead.”

Kendall and Anwar’s favorite things to do since they started hooking up is to hide out in five-star hotel rooms together and order late night pizza and champagne,” our Kardashian insider spilled to HL on Oct. 3. But Kendall’s love for noncommittal romance worries Anwar’s big sister Bella Hadid, 21, we’ve heard! While Bella is “completely supportive of Kendall dating Anwar,” she has warned Kenny “to not play games” with Anwar, a source close to Bella told us on Oct. 2. Bella doesn’t want Kendall to get Anwar’s hopes up, or hers! Our source also revealed that to Bella, the “thought of having Kendall as a future sister-in-law is beyond exciting.” And so far, life has led Kendall to sexy rendezvouses in five-star hotel rooms with Anwar, according to another of our sources! “One ofand Anwar’s favorite things to do since they started hooking up is to hide out in five-star hotel rooms together and order late night pizza and champagne,” our Kardashian insider spilled to HL on Oct. 3. But Kendall’s love for noncommittal romance worries Anwar’s big sister, 21, we’ve heard! While Bella is “completely supportive of Kendall dating Anwar,” she has warned Kenny “to not play games” with Anwar, a source close to Bella told us on Oct. 2. Bella doesn’t want Kendall to get Anwar’s hopes up, or hers! Our source also revealed that to Bella, the “thought of having Kendall as a future sister-in-law is beyond exciting.”

Luckily, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wants to tie the knot someday. She admitted so herself in the Sept. 30 episode of KUWTK! After friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin suggested the model’s generation might be over marriages in the future, Kendall firmly replied, “No, I want to get married.” You heard that right, Anwar! The two models were first photographed hooking up at a CFDA Awards after-party in June, and then resumed their fling in September after Kendall’s casual romance with NBA star Ben Simmons, 22, went quiet.