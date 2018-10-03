Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Love Having ‘Sexy Hookups’ In 5-Star Hotel Rooms

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid have been enjoying their thrilling new romance by spending a lot of private time together in some of the biggest cities and they even have a secret code to keep their hangouts under wraps.

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Anwar Hadid, 19, are completely smitten with each other and they’ve been enjoying their romance by spending quality time together in some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the country. “One of Kendall and Anwar’s favorite things to do since they started hooking up is to hide out in five-star hotel rooms together and order late night pizza and champagne,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’ll leave the hottest parties to sneak off together for a private pizza party. Of course there’s a lot more than just pizza on the menu! When they’re in the same city they’ll text each other to meet up, they even have a code word for their sexy hook-ups, they text each other ‘Pizza?’ and that’s their private code that they want to meet up, just the two of them. Kendall‘s not one to share too many details but she’s confided in a few of her friends that the sex with Anwar is next level.”

Despite the sexy rendezvous, the hot couple is keeping things casual and not jumping into a serious relationship, which makes their hangouts even more exciting. “There’s zero commitment right now, they’re still just two good friends having fun,” the insider continued. “They talk and text all the time and they’ll hang out with their group of friends too.”

Kendall and Anwar have been seen hanging out on numerous occasions in the past few weeks. From clubbing it up in New York to high-class dinners in Paris these two can’t seem to get enough of each other! The brunette model had a summer romance with Ben Simmons but it looks like that’s either done or on pause as she travels the globe with Anwar.