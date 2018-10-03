Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Love Having ‘Sexy Hookups’ In 5-Star Hotel Rooms

Shutterstock
Exclusive In the UK: Premium Rates ApplyWEBSITE: £50 per picture. PRINT: call your Account Manager for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by Madison Voelkel/BFA/REX/Shutterstock (9903731ab)Kerwin Frost, Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid, Cara DelevingneExclusive - Off-White Dinner, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2018
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid are seen leaving Cipriani after a night of partying in New York. Kendall looked sexy in a sheer bodysuit as she left the hot spot.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid are seen leaving Cipriani after a night of partying in New York. Kendall looked sexy in a sheer bodysuit as she left the hot spot.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner, Bella, Gigi, and Anwar Hadid link up for a night out before a busy NYFW. The group, which also consisted of musicians Semi Haze and friends, started the night at Cipriani's and headed over to 1OAK. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Semi Haze BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid have been enjoying their thrilling new romance by spending a lot of private time together in some of the biggest cities and they even have a secret code to keep their hangouts under wraps.

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Anwar Hadid, 19, are completely smitten with each other and they’ve been enjoying their romance by spending quality time together in some of the fanciest hotel rooms in the country. “One of Kendall and Anwar’s favorite things to do since they started hooking up is to hide out in five-star hotel rooms together and order late night pizza and champagne,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’ll leave the hottest parties to sneak off together for a private pizza party. Of course there’s a lot more than just pizza on the menu! When they’re in the same city they’ll text each other to meet up, they even have a code word for their sexy hook-ups, they text each other ‘Pizza?’ and that’s their private code that they want to meet up, just the two of them. Kendall‘s not one to share too many details but she’s confided in a few of her friends that the sex with Anwar is next level.”

Despite the sexy rendezvous, the hot couple is keeping things casual and not jumping into a serious relationship, which makes their hangouts even more exciting. “There’s zero commitment right now, they’re still just two good friends having fun,” the insider continued. “They talk and text all the time and they’ll hang out with their group of friends too.”

Kendall and Anwar have been seen hanging out on numerous occasions in the past few weeks. From clubbing it up in New York to high-class dinners in Paris these two can’t seem to get enough of each other! The brunette model had a summer romance with Ben Simmons but it looks like that’s either done or on pause as she travels the globe with Anwar.