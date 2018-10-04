‘SNL’ Cast Working Hard On Jokes About Kanye West’s Trump Rant: They Want To ‘Get The Last Laugh’

‘SNL’ is now synonymous with Kanye West’s leaked pro-Donald Trump speech. So, you can expect many jokes about the singer’s ‘Trump outburst’ during next week’s show, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Saturday Night Live kicked off Season 44 with a pro-Donald Trump speech on Sept. 30, thanks to guest performer Kanye West, 41. Now the show’s writers are preparing their clap back after the Ye rapper, who now goes by that album’s name, got the last word in by praising the POTUS and accusing the SNL cast of “bullying” him. “The cast felt railroaded by Kanye’s outburst at the end of the show but they are now using it as a means to find humor from it,” a source close to the sketch show EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “The entire cast are now writing and pitching skits and giving jokes to the Weekend Update team to get the last laugh on Kanye on what he did.”

But as SNL gears up to take jabs at Ye for its next airing on Oct. 6, our source points out one hole in this plan. “No one seems to care that Travis Scott is the musical guest and almost related to Kanye,” our source continues, referring to the fact that Travis is the boyfriend and baby daddy of his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, 21. “All the cast seems to care about is to joke on him heavily this week for what he did with his Trump outburst.” Travis is following in the steps of Kanye as SNL’s next guest performer — talk about awkward timing!

And here’s the politically-charged speech that fired the writers up. “The blacks want always Democrats…You know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare…Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” Ye said in the unaired speech that audience member and comedian Chris Rock uploaded. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.” You can watch Ye say the words himself below.

Kanye not only came after Democrats, but the SNL cast too. “They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage,” Ye also announced to the audience. “They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

Chris Rock’s Instagram story captured Kanye West going on a rant about Trump after “SNL” last night. Cheering and boos can be heard from the audience. pic.twitter.com/aXmG9JirrM — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 30, 2018

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018

Well, Kanye should be able to take next week’s heat. After all, he labeled himself “a god” during his visit to TMZ Live on Oct. 1!