Melania Trump’s Near Wardrobe Malfunction: Struggles To Keep Her Dress Down As Wind Blows

Melania Trump had a close call in Malawi on Oct. 4, as the windy weather blew her dress up! See photos where she came scarily close to a wardrobe malfunction!

Melania Trump, 48, waved goodbye to Ghana and boarded a plane to Malawi on Oct. 4, but when she arrived, she faced some struggles with her wardrobe choice. The First Lady was met by excited crowds and cheering school children, but as the wind whipped through the African nation, she had a hard time keeping her dress in place! FLOTUS came incredibly close to a wardrobe malfunction, each time the wind nearly blew it up! SEE THE PHOTOS OF HER NEAR WARDROBE MALFUNCTION HERE.

Thanks to a valiant effort at holding the dress down, Melania thankfully didn’t show too much skin after all. In one photo, she can be seen placing her hand on the top of her thigh, to ensure the hemline of the dress didn’t ride too high. In another photo, she sticks both hands tight by her side, to make sure the dress doesn’t fly up from any angle. While, the wife of Donald Trump, 72, was safe this time around, she surely had some regrets over the risky ensemble. The flowing shirt dress was from Joseph, and featured a hefty price tag of $745 – which created a set of problems in itself. Melania faced some major backlash over her pricey outfit choice! Fans felt that it was an insensitive choice, given that she was visiting a poverty-stricken country. “Tone deaf is when you are @ FLOTUS and show up to # Malawi in a $745 dress. Our country’s status isn’t her fault but her disconnect is!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Despite the close call, Melania was all smiles as she arrived to Lilongwe International Airport in Lumbadzi. She sweetly knelt to greet all her youngest fans, and one girl even presented Melania with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. During her trip, the First Lady also visited a local primary school, where she took the time to tour classrooms, and meet teachers. Shortly after her arrival in Malawi, President Trump took to Twitter to praise his wife. “Our country’s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa,” he wrote. “The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see.”