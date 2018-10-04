Meghan Markle’s Prettiest Purses — See Her 15 Best Bags & Get Inspired For Fall

If you’re looking for a new bag for fall, get some inspo from the timeless style of Meghan Markle! See her best bags and prettiest purses since becoming a royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a walkabout in Chichester for their first official visit to Sussex on October 3, and Meghan stunned in a green leather Hugo Boss skirt, a green blouse from & Other Stories, and a cream Armani coat. She carried the Gabriela Hearst Nina bag in a matching green satin. Meghan loves to coordinate her bags with her outfits, almost always matching her clutch or handbag to the color of her dress or skirt.

Back in July, at a Nelson Mandela Exhibit opening, Meghan wore a blush House of Nonie trench dress, and carried Mulberry’s Clifton bag in blush. She never wears her bags on her shoulder, instead, she always carries them in her hand. This Mulberry bag is on sale for $840 at Selfridges, a high-end UK department store. A good rule that both Meghan and Kate Middleton tend to follow is to splurge on your bag and shoes. These two major accessories really bring a look together, and can make you look polished, elegant and elevate your entire ensemble.

Meghan tends to either hold tiny clutches, very often a classic black clutch, as she did at an appearance with the Queen in June and while wearing a black Dior dress alongside Prince Harry in July. See more photos of Meghan Markle’s purses and bags in the gallery attached above! One exception to her tiny purse rule was in Dublin in July, where she carried a tan Strathberry midi tote, and a large black Fendi Peekaboo Essentials bag, which is $5,400, but in such a classic shape and color, you would wear it forever.