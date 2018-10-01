Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah: Trying For Baby #2 Five Months After Welcoming Son?

Could it be? Jordin and Isaiah welcomed a baby boy in May — and we’ve got all of the EXCLUSIVE details on when they’ll be expanding to a family of four.

Jordin Sparks, 28, and Dana Isaiah, 26, secretly tied the knot last year and didn’t waste any time starting a family! The “No Air” singer gave birth to their 1st child, DJ, on May 2, but do they have plans to give their baby boy a little brother or sister? Yes, Jordin told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY — just not at the moment. “It is way too early!” the singer said. “Goodness gracious! We would love them to be relatively close in age, so I am hoping in a couple of years. Actually, I am hoping in a couple of years we will have that conversation and see where we are at!”

Sounds like they’re slowing things way down! Jordin and Dana’s son is blue-eyed, chubby-cheeked and absolutely adorable, so we don’t blame the new parents for cherishing their first couple of years with him at home. They’ve let their fans follow along on the journey with them every step of the way, posting sweet shots to social media of little Dana fast asleep, being read to and hanging with his cousin. And Jordin has made it clear that she’s already got plans for the fun stuff she’s going to do with her son when he’s older. “You best believe when he is old enough I will be taking out my whole box of Pokemon stuff and then I am going to go, ‘Listen this is an amazing game!’ It will be retro at that point,” she admitted at the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road Trip! kick off.

Sounds fun! Jordin is clearly so in love with her baby boy — and with his namesake, her husband! While we totally respect their decision to wait before trying for another kid, we’ll be on baby bump alert until then.

If they’re this cute as a trio, how adorable will they be as a family of four?