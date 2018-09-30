Brad Pitt Has No Regrets About Divorcing Angelina: The Last Few Years Have Been ‘A Living Hell’

Brad Pitt has ‘zero desire’ to reunite with Angelina Jolie amid reports she misses him. A source close to Brad told HL EXCLUSIVELY why he ‘couldn’t care less.’

Angelina Jolie has reportedly having major doubts about leaving Brad Pitt — but does he feel the same way? A source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there’s no chance of a reconciliation. “Brad couldn’t care less about Angelina supposedly missing him, or regretting filing for divorce, that relationship is well and truly over as far as he’s concerned, and Brad has zero desire to revisit it, and give it a second shot,” our source said. “The past couple of years have been a living hell for Brad, and it’s made him question if he ever actually, truly, knew the real Angelina, because he never imagined that the woman he fell in love with and married could behave in the way she has toward him.

When it comes down to it, Brad has moved on to a new stage in his life, and his primary concern is his children. “But he’s made his peace with it now, and he’s moved on,” our source went on to say. “All that he’s focused on is securing access to his kids, who are absolutely everything to Brad.”

We reported earlier how Angelina feels regret over their divorce. “The further Angelina [Jolie] gets from their split, the more she thinks about Brad [Pitt] and misses having him in her life on a daily basis,” a source close to Angelina Jolie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lately, there are times when Angelina feels major regrets over ending things with Brad. There are days she can’t help but question if she made the right choices for her family. The more her anger at him fades the more she misses him.”