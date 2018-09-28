Angelina Jolie Admits She ‘Regrets’ Splitting From Brad Pitt To Friends: Questions If It Was The ‘Right Choice’

Uh oh! Now that Brad Pitt’s looking hotter than ever, Angelina Jolie is questioning whether she made the right choice by divorcing him. Does she want him back? Find out!

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. "The further Angelina [Jolie] gets from their split, the more she thinks about Brad [Pitt] and misses having him in her life on a daily basis. Lately, there are times when Angelina feels major regrets over ending things with Brad. There are days she can't help but question if she made the right choices for her family. The more her anger at him fades the more she misses him," a source close to Angelina Jolie tells

Well, not so fast. Our source doesn’t say that Angie’s ready to make any moves per se, but there are a lot of things about Brad that she misses. For instance, “she misses waking up next to him, starting her days with him and going to bed next to Brad. She misses the distinct way he smells, the sound of his laughter with the kids and his all-american good looks. The more she gets busy with work, the more she wonders if she made the right decision divorcing the biggest love of her life. Angelina knows Brad did his best to be a good dad and maybe she made a terrible mistake.”

This revelation comes after Brad’s been spotted looking super sexy on the set of his new movie. Just this week, he was pictured showing off his muscles in a tight white t-shirt. So maybe it’s his hot new look that’s inspired her to start missing him! Heck, if we were her, we’d also be questioning our decision of leaving him and whether or not it was the right things to do. Brad is hot and he’s looking the best he has in years!

Of course, there’s more to a relationship than just looks, and as our source says, she misses a lot of things about Brad that don’t pertain to his looks. So maybe there’s hope for these two!

As you’ll recall, Angie filed for divorce from Brad in Sept. 2016, and since then they’ve been embroiled in a long-standing custody battle over their six children together.