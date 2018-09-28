Angelina Jolie Admits She ‘Regrets’ Splitting From Brad Pitt To Friends: Questions If It Was The ‘Right Choice’
Uh oh! Now that Brad Pitt’s looking hotter than ever, Angelina Jolie is questioning whether she made the right choice by divorcing him. Does she want him back? Find out!
This revelation comes after Brad’s been spotted looking super sexy on the set of his new movie. Just this week, he was pictured showing off his muscles in a tight white t-shirt. So maybe it’s his hot new look that’s inspired her to start missing him! Heck, if we were her, we’d also be questioning our decision of leaving him and whether or not it was the right things to do. Brad is hot and he’s looking the best he has in years!
Of course, there’s more to a relationship than just looks, and as our source says, she misses a lot of things about Brad that don’t pertain to his looks. So maybe there’s hope for these two!
As you’ll recall, Angie filed for divorce from Brad in Sept. 2016, and since then they’ve been embroiled in a long-standing custody battle over their six children together.