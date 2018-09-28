XXXTentacion Horrible Murder Captured On Video & Revealed In Court: Watch Horrifying Video

A video of XXXTentacion’s murder has been released to the public, and replays the final moments of the late rapper’s life as he was gunned down by masked men.

Surveillance video of XXXTentacion‘s murder on June 18, 2018 was played for the public for the first time during a Broward County Police Department court hearing on Thursday, Sept. 27. The video captures the late rapper walking into a motorcycle dealership in Pompano Beach, FL, with the two now-detained suspects following him in. Later, we see X’s BMW blocked on the street by a rented Dodge Journey, and approached by masked gunmen, who ultimately shot and killed the 20-year-old. The video, obtained by TMZ, also showed X fight back against his assailants before he was shot at point-blank range. Additionally, a gunman is seen entering the passenger side of X’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. The suspects ran off with $50K in cash and a Louis Vuitton bag, while X was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The surveillance video was played at the court hearing of one of the four suspects charged for X’s murder — Robert Allen. Allen was the last of the four detained by law enforcement on July 26th after he had gone on the run. He was found by U.S. Marshals in the small town of Eastman in rural Dodge County, and taken into custody. The footage proves that X’s assailants were tracking him down in the moments leading up to his murder. Ahead of this release, X was already in the news as he is posthumously featured on Lil Wayne‘s highly-anticipated album Tha Carter V, which was released today, Sept. 29. His voice is on the track “Don’t Cry,” and in the end, Lil Wayne even raps, “Wayne evens ends the song by telling the late X to “rest in paradise.” “And XXXtentacion on my motherfuckin’ afterlife, Rest in paradise.” The late rapper continues to be remembered in the music industry and beyond.