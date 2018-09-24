See Pics & Video
Ariana Grande Posts Adorable Video With Mac Miller’s Dog Myron — Taking Care Of Him After Ex’s Death?

Ariana Grande Walking Myron
If Ariana Grande’s new puppy looks familiar, you’re onto something. Her sweet new friend is actually Mac Miller’s dog, Myron! Did Ari take in her late ex-boyfriend’s beloved pet?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson just adopted a piglet, but it looks like that’s not the only furry friend they added to their brood. Ariana was spotted walking Mac Miller‘s adored dog, Myron, in New York City on September 23, and fans are convinced this means she’s taken the sweet pup in. Ariana’s a major animal lover, and it makes sense that this angel would take care of her late ex-boyfriend’s best friend after his tragic death. HollywoodLife reached out to Ariana’s rep to see if the Sweetener singer has actually adopted Myron, or if she’s just babysitting, but did not immediately hear back.

Myron is all over Ariana’s Instagram and Twitter accounts right now. It’s understandable; that face is just too cute for words! She shared some up-close pics of his little snout, and was playing with him in her Instagram stories. Myron’s kind of obsessed with Ariana, if the number of kisses she’s receiving is any indication. Such a wiggly puppy! She shared a particularly adorable video captioned, “all the kisses. happy fall.”, that shows Myron wriggling around on the couch during an after-walkie snuggling session. Watch the video of Ariana and Myron (trying) to cuddle, and see a pic of them on their walk below!

Whether Myron’s living with Ariana and her nine(!) other dogs, or just having a little visit, it’s clear that he’s happy and comfortable around her. He’s probably so glad to have some loving right now. And Myron’s presence may be helping Ariana heal after Mac’s shocking passing just two weeks ago. There’s nothing like a puppy’s kisses to put you in a good mood.

all the kisses. happy fall.

Ariana Grande Walking Myron
We’re happy to see Ariana out and about again! She was spotted for the first time since Mac’s death on September 18 in New York City, taking a walk with fiancé Pete Davidson, kissing and hu