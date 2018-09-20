Amber Rose Reignites Kanye West Feud By Slamming Him & Others Who Use Her Ideas

Amber Rose is pissed! She’s calling out Kanye West for a crazy double standard, and for taking her ‘swag’ in his new video with Lil Pump! But that’s not all…

Amber Rose, 34, has some words for people who are profiting off her ideas and is demanding that everyone from Kanye West, 41, to Fergie, 43, take several seats! She took to Instagram on Sept. 18, for a lengthy post, where she calls out the people who have been “inspired” by her work, including her epic SlutWalk. “It becomes extremely frustrating when brands are ‘inspired’ by the movement and curate my actual life story and use it as a marketing tool,” she wrote. “The Amber Rose SlutWalk and SlutWalks all around the globe, do not receive the attention or support they deserve. I do interview after interview to bring more awareness about the equality issues we deal with as women and people….. Body shaming, Fat shaming, slut shaming and victim blaming. I take a lot of punches and a lot of scrutiny and I’m cool with that cuz I do it for the greater good.”

Amber clarified that she isn’t so much pissed off about not receiving credit, but about the glaring double standard that exists because of her past as a stripper. “I get it, I was an Actual Stripper, I’m not worthy then I show up to the VMAs with my team with outfits that say slut and faggot etc and I go online and see huge brands take that and run with it and still no phone call.”

Amber also called out other famous artists in the post, taking shots at Fergie, for not including her in the video for the song “MILF.” “I remember a few years back I used to put #MILFIN and #MILF on all of my post to only see a music video about milfs that I was not invited to be in… cool,” she wrote. If you remember, Kim Kardashian, made an appearance in the video, which might explain why Amber wasn’t invited to appear….

But that’s not even the most scandalous part. Amber called out at Kanye for his new video for the song, “I Love It,” with Lil Pump, even quoting lyrics from the song to prove her point. “Two men made a song that said ‘you’re such a fucking hoe I love it’ but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in anyway mufuckas need 30 showers,” she continued. This was a direct response to Kanye’s comments about Amber from a 2015 interview. “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose… I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim,” he said at the time.

However pissed off she may be, Amber said she’s going to keep fighting the fight for the “greater good.” “Shits annoying af But I’ll continue to be A trendsetter and help women – The Real Bad Guy,” she concluded the post. While Amber did say that her post was not about the “Artists and Talent in these videos,” we can’t help but wonder if the outspoken Kanye will have a response to his ex’s rant? See the full post above.