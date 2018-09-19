Demi Lovato’s Mom Breaks Silence On Singer’s Overdose: We ‘Didn’t Know For 2 Days’ If She’d Live

For the first time, Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna de la Garza, has spoken about her daughter’s terrifying brush with death, revealing that there was a point when she wasn’t sure if Demi was going to survive her overdose.

“It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about,” Dianna de la Garza, mother of Demi Lovato, 24, said when speaking about her daughter’s overdose during a Sept. 18 appearance on Newsmax TV. “I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day.” While fighting back these emotions, Dianna went into detail about the day of Demi’s overdose, including how it was Demi’s then-assistant, Kelsey Kershner, who broke the news to her. “She said, ‘Demi overdosed. So, I was in shock.”

“I didn’t know what to say, it was just something that I never, ever expected to hear as a parent, about any of my kids,” she added, per E! Online. “And I hesitated to ask, but I had to ask her, I remember it just seemed like the words took forever to come out of my mouth. I said, ‘is she OK?’ And [Kelsey] stopped for a second, and she said, ‘she’s conscious but she’s not talking.’ And so I knew that we that we were in trouble.”

After breaking the news to Demi’s sister, Dallas, Dianna made her way to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. “We got there as quickly as we could. Dallas and [Madison De La Garza, Demi’s sister] and I jumped out of the car at the emergency room and ran into the emergency room to be by her side. She just didn’t look good — at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, ‘Demi, I’m here. I love you.’ And at that point she said back to me, ‘I love you, too.’ “

Despite this reassurance, Dianna wasn’t completely confident that her daughter was going to pull through. “I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. I think that was one of things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not.” Dianna credits “the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening” as the reason Demi is alive today.

Thankfully, she has some good news about Demi, who entered an in-patient treatment facility on Aug. 4. “She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”