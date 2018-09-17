T.I & Meek Mill: Fans Freak Over Possible Love Triangle With Bernice Burgos — See Messages

Oh snap! After Meek Mill posted a cryptic Instagram post, fans seem to have figured out who it’s about, and it’s starting some MAJOR controversy.

Another day, another rap feud to keep us on the edge of our seats. On Sept. 14, Meek Mill, 31, posted a selfie to his Instagram with the caption, “don’t come to me about no ho!” and the angry wording left fans with questions. WHO is Meek talking about? Well, they seem to have figured it out, and fans are convinced he’s referencing Bernice Burgos, 38, the model who has been romantically linked to both Meek AND fellow rapper T.I. Despite the fact that T.I. is married to Tiny Harris, it looks like he’s not over his rumored side chick Bernice, because there’s some bad blood over this shared love interest!

Back in 2017, Bernice showed up to Meek’s birthday bash where she was at his side for a majority of the night, BUT – she was totally T.I.’s girl first! The hip-hop video honey was first revealed to be T.I.’s latest love interest in March 2017, amidst reports that the rapper and his wife were divorcing. At the time, Bernice slammed rumors she was just a “side chick” and used social media to claim she wasn’t breaking up anyone’s “happy home.” However, fans of both rappers seem to have no doubts that this spat is centered around Bernice, and no one else.

“He is not talking about Nicki , he’s talking about #berniceburgos,” one fan said in the comments. “he not talking bout nikki.he talking about a chick him and tip dealing with,” another fan in the know wrote. “y’all beefin now?” a third fan questioned. Nearly all of the comments beneath Meek’s post referenced Bernice’s name!

The alleged bad blood between the rappers boiled quickly…the two just released a music video together on Sept. 12! Their “Jefe” music video showed both rappers in the new visual, and they showed no signs of beef on it’s release date. Yet, TIP only further fueled rumors when he commented ‘TUH’ below Meek’s post. Plus, Meek posted an Instagram story saying “You can’t cuff a jawn one ya close homies dunked alreadythat’s a rule dawg.” Looks like a feud if we’ve ever seen one. Hopefully these two rappers can work things out and be back in the studio together in no time!