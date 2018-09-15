Mac Miller’s Will: Who Will Inherit His $9 Million Fortune After His Tragic & Sudden Death?

Mac Miller had a will set up years before his untimely death. Here’s who he left his $9 million estate to.

Mac Miller‘s estate will be in good hands, per his will. The rapper, who died unexpectedly on Sept. 7 at the age of 26, set up a trust in 2013 and simultaneously executed a will, declaring his parents as trustees, according to a court probate obtained by The Blast. Miller also named lawyer David Byrnes to serve as the administrator of the estate.

Miller, whose real name was Malcom McCormick, also listed his brother, Miller McCormick, as an administrator and trustee on the will in case their parents weren’t around when it came into effect, according to the outlet’s report. The estate’s worth wasn’t disclosed in the will, but it was estimated that Miller had a net worth of around $9 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Pittsburgh native died of an apparent overdose at his home in the San Fernando Valley last week. In the wake of the news, fans, friends, and fellow musicians mourned the tragic loss on social media. His ex Ariana Grande broke her silence 24 hours after his passing by sharing a black and white photo of him on Instagram. The image had no caption, but she finally spoke out about her ex-boyfriend’s death a week later on Sept. 14.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer shared a video of Miller on Instagram alongside a long, heartfelt caption. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she wrote, adding, “I’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”