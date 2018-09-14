Scott Disick Teasing Sofia Richie Over Ex Justin Bieber Rushing To The Altar With Hailey Baldwin

Sofia Richie first became famous when she dated Justin Bieber in 2016. Now that he’s reportedly married Hailey Baldwin, her BF Scott Disick is teasing her that she could have held out and become the wealthy singer’s wife.

Oh what could have been. Justin Bieber, 24 first dated reported new wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, in early 2016, but by that summer he’d moved on to romance Sofia Richie. The 20-year-old socialite turned model then became a household name thanks to her relationship with the pop superstar. Now her current boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, is giving her some serious ribbing that she could have been the one to be the Biebs’ wife and married to a guy reportedly worth over $250 million. “Scott’s been teasing Sofia, saying it could have been you that married Justin when she had the chance and that she might be the one worth all his money,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He thinks it is hilarious that they may have gotten married so quickly after becoming engaged,” our insider continues. “Scott knows how unpredictable Justin is and he can’t help but think that Justin probably didn’t bother with a prenup in his rush to get to the altar. Money is always on Scott’s mind so he’s been making jokes about how Hailey secured the bag and laughing at Justin.” The singer and Hailey went to a New York courthouse to get a marriage license on Sept. 13 and multiple reports claim they impetuously decided to have a judge marry them on the spot so they could get the legal part of becoming husband and wife done with. It’s unclear if Justin already had a prenup in place to protect his millions should the marriage not work out.

Scott’s not a big fan of the “What Do U Mean?” singer, especially since he dated Sofia and hooked up with his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 39. “Scott really has zero idea what Justin did as far as a prenup but he’s still getting a laugh out of imagining the worst. Scott’s got an axe to grind with Justin, he hates that he dated Kourtney and Sofia, it really bugs him so any time he can take shots at Justin, he does.”

While Hailey wrote in a Sept. 14 tweet that she “wasn’t married yet,” she later deleted it as both PEOPLE and E! are standing by their stories that the couple has wed. E!’s source said they married in a back room of the courthouse and that “They didn’t tell anyone they were doing it. They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well.” Justin just bought a $5 mansion in his native Ontario so speculation is they might have a formal wedding and religious ceremony there soon.