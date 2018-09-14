See Pic
Brad Pitt Is Bigger & Buffer Than Ever On-Set As Angelina Jolie Hangs With Kids — Hot New Pics

American director Quentin Tarantino is seen shooting scenes for the upcoming movie "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, CA. The 2019 Drama/Mystery has an A-List cast including the famous Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Quentin Tarantino look in high spirits on the set of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted in retro fashion on the set of their new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In Quentin Tarantino's crime mystery Leonardo plays TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad his stunt double Cliff Booth. The pair try to make a name for themselves in Tinseltown during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles. In the pictures the pair can be seen filming a car scene from the movie.
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted in retro fashion on the set of their new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In Quentin Tarantino's crime mystery Leonardo plays TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad his stunt double Cliff Booth. The pair try to make a name for themselves in Tinseltown during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles. In the pictures the pair can be seen filming a car scene from the movie.
It looks like Brad Pitt has been hitting the heavy weights! Amidst the turmoil of his custody battle with Angelina Jolie, the actor is looking more muscular than ever before.

Can someone please tell us what Brad Pitt’s workout regimen is? The 54-year-old actor was snapped on the set of his new film looking more buff than ever before! Brad has aways been a Hollywood hunk, but these days, he is looking more brawn than he has in years. As he was caught on Sept. 13, on the set of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, it looked like Brad’s muscles were about to bust right out of his shirt! Even in a simple plain black t-shirt, paired with classic blue jeans, Brad was looking smoking.

While Brad was busy at work on the forthcoming film, Angelina Jolie, 43, was busy taking care of their six kids. Angie has been able to fit in plenty of quality time in with her children lately. She has been snapped on several occasions kicking it with her kids, who include the oldest boys, Maddox, 17, and Pax, 14, as well Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Angie’s incredibly close relationship with Maddox was evident when the mother and son duo were spotted holding ice cream cones, in West Hollywood on Sept. 9!

The divorce between Angelina and Brad has increasingly gotten messier since she first filed for separation in September of 2016. Things have been especially volatile, since the custody battle for their children went underway. In August, Angelina filed court docs slamming Brad for not paying “meaningful child support, and claimed he wasn’t following the temporary custody order they had set in place. Why those guidelines were set back in June, Brad was eventually granted more time with the kids.

Brad’s forthcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures on July 26, 2019. The flick sees Brad star alongside fellow actor Leonardo Dicaprio. Together, the pair tell the story of a former Western star and his longtime stunt double as they struggle to find success in a Hollywood. The film is being directed by Quentin Tarantino.