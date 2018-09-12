S-Rank: 5 Things To Know About The ‘World Of Dance’ Upper Division Crew Vying For The Top Prize

S-Rank stands for the best, and the ‘World Of Dance’ crew has shown they have earned their name this season. Before they take on the Finals, here’s 5 things to know!

It has been an exciting season of World Of Dance, with the crew S-Rank catching everyone’s eyes from their first audition. With judge Derek Hough constantly complimenting the crew’s “musicality,” and Ne-Yo telling them they live up to their name, this group of 14 may take home the $1 million prize tonight in the season finale. Find out everything to know about the crew competing for the top spot on World Of Dance!

1. S-Rank’s leader, Melvin, has competed on World Of Dance before.

Melvin was a part of the Chapkis Dance Family on season 1 of World Of Dance. After that crew was cut in the Quarterfinals, Melvin made it his mission to gather the best dancers he could to create a crew that was unstoppable. S-Rank has proven to be just that, making it to the finals this season.

2. S-Rank won the Hip Hop International Awards before going on World Of Dance.

The West Coast-based crew was the first-ever US crew to win the adult division at Hip-Hop International’s World Championship in 2017.

3. The crew is a combination of dancers from different backgrounds.

S-Rank is comprised of 14 dancers from the West Coast, each with different dance backgrounds. Their different experiences help add to their overall appeal and bring many different styles to their choreography.

4. S-Rank member Davin Lawson’s mom is the crew’s manager!

Davin revealed on Instagram that his mom, Cheyenne Kibblewhite, is actually the manager of S-Rank… which makes her a momager. Move over, Kris Jenner! But, don’t let her title of mom fool you, Cheyenne has some serious swag, and the guys posted some videos of her showing off her skills!

5. The name S-Rank describes “a level that is so superlative that it cannot be described by the traditional ranking system.”

The crew chose S-Rank as their name because they strive to be the best of the best. They have definitely shown that they are the best of their Upper division on World of Dance — but will they take home the 1 million prize!?

Tune in tonight, Sept. 12, at 9 PM ET to see S-Rank take on The Lab, Michael Dameski, and Charity and Andres, in the season finale of World of Dance!