Asia’h Epperson: How She Feels About Backlash Over Dissing T.I. & Tiny’s Marriage

Does Asia’h Epperson regret her dig at T.I. and Tiny’s ‘wrecked home’? A source close to Asia’h told HL EXCLUSIVELY how the ‘Greenleaf’ star feels about her remarks.

Asia’h Epperson is feeling remorseful after she responded to a troll calling her a home wrecker by dissing Tiny Harris and T.I.‘s marriage, labeling it as an already “wrecked home”. A source close to Asia’h told us us EXCLUSIVELY that her temper just got the better of her. “Asia’h majorly regrets commenting online about TI,” our source said. “She has a short temper and is a passionate person, things that TI really likes about her, but her attitude also sometimes gets her into trouble.”

When it comes down to it, Asia’h felt the need to defend herself from the haters online. “She was offended and felt disrespected by online bullies coming at her with misinformation so Asia’h snapped, clapped back and tried to defend herself,” our source went on to say. “She deleted most of her comments quickly, but didn’t think screenshots would get out so fast.”

In the end, after all was said and done, Asia’h didn’t want to add to any of the drama between Tiny and T.I. “She feels foolish and never meant to make trouble for TI,” our source continued. “Asia’h really likes TI a lot, really cares about him and does not want to make unnecessary trouble for him and Tiny.”

We reported earlier how Tiny was livid with Asia’h dig. “Tiny is disgusted and furious Asia’h is taking cheap shots at her marriage. To say that Tiny and T.I.’s home was already wrecked is the lowest cop out by Asia’h to try and excuse her choice to mess around with a married man,” a source close to Tiny and T.I. shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It’s nothing but a weak defense and Tiny feels whatever Asia’h may have done with T.I. is plain wrong, there are no excuses. Tiny is a very forgiving person and she does not walk around focused on negativity but Asia’h really gets to her. She finds this woman arrogant and heartless.”