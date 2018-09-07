Tiny’s Disgusted & Furious Over T.I.’s Alleged Sidekick Asia’h Epperson Taking Shots At Their Marriage

Tiny is more than disappointed by the shade Asia’h Epperson threw on Instagram, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out how T.I.’s wife really feels about the marriage diss.

First, T.I., 37, slapped Asia’h Epperson, 30, on the butt in a video that surfaced on June 15. Asia’h then (metaphorically) slapped Tiny Harris, 43, in the face with a nasty Instagram comment this week, which Tiny definitely noticed, we’ve learned! After a fan on Instagram called Asia’h a “homewrecker,” the Greenleaf star shot back, “A home wrecker I would never be…just so you know, u can’t wreck a wrecked home!” Ouch. “Tiny is disgusted and furious Asia’h is taking cheap shots at her marriage. To say that Tiny and T.I.’s home was already wrecked is the lowest cop out by Asia’h to try and excuse her choice to mess around with a married man,” a source close to Tiny and T.I. shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It’s nothing but a weak defense and Tiny feels whatever Asia’h may have done with T.I. is plain wrong, there are no excuses. Tiny is a very forgiving person and she does not walk around focused on negativity but Asia’h really gets to her. She finds this woman arrogant and heartless.”

“Tiny might have been able to forgive Asia’h for her part in things if she had reached out to apologize personally to Tiny, or at least held her tongue about the whole situation,” our source continues. Ever since the backstage concert footage of the butt slapping surfaced, T.I. and Tiny’s marriage went through turmoil. Even worse, the real truth behind T.I. and Asia’h’s relationship remains a mystery to the public. As we’ve told you, it wasn’t confirmed if Asia’h was actually a side chick, which she refused to be according to what her friend spilled to us EXCLUSIVELY on June 25. “But she’s been running her mouth to everyone that will listen in the industry which always gets back to Tiny. What’s even worse is that Tiny has every reason to believe that Asia’h is still trying to get her way back into T.I.’s life,” our source goes on. “Asia’h is trying to do music and Tiny has heard that she’s been trying to get people associated with T.I. to hear her music. It makes Tiny’s blood boil that Asia’h would have the nerve to still try to use T.I. and be still trying to stay in T.I.’s life after all that has happened.”

“T.I. feels betrayed and burned by Asia’h. He has sworn up and down to Tiny that he’s cut Asia’h out of his life but of course there are times she has her doubts,” our source adds. Tiny has been so paranoid of Asia’h, she refused to let T.I. watch The Bobby Brown Story, we EXCLUSIVELY learned from Tiny’s friend on Sept. 5. Bobby Brown’s biopic featured Asia’h and aired on Sept. 4. That power move erupted in a big fight between the married couple of eight years! As for the current situation, our original source explains, “He is denying everything, and insisting to Tiny that Asia’h has it all wrong and it is a big misunderstanding. T.I. is trying to convince Tiny that Asia’h’s latest comments are not about him and have nothing to do with them.”

Don’t worry, the Xscape baddie isn’t too paranoid. “However, Tiny’s not letting the fear of T.I. cheating on her again run her life but questions do come up and she does randomly check up on him. One of the conditions of Tiny taking T.I. back is that he never see or even speak to Asia’h again,” our source says. “So far he has respected that promise but if Tiny ever finds out that he hasn’t, then there will be hell to pay. And Tiny has her ways of finding things out. It’s no secret that she’s hired a private investigator to spy on T.I. in the past and she’s let him know that she isn’t afraid to go that way again if she gets suspicious. Tiny will do whatever it takes to protect her marriage and her family. Tiny is determined to keep TI on a short leash and get to the bottom of what Asia’h is running her mouth about. If TI is messing around with Asia’h, or anyone, Tiny is going to find out and TI will suffer the consequences.”