Abby Anderson: 5 Things To Know About Up-&-Coming Country Star

The debut EP from up-and-coming country singer, Abby Anderson, officially dropped on Sept. 7 — and you can get to know the rising star with five facts here!

If you’re a country music fan, you’re going to want to stop and take notice of Abby Anderson! The 21-year-old’s first EP, I’M GOOD, is finally here as of Sept. 7, and it features five songs, including her current single at country radio, “Make Him Wait.” Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are credited as songwriters on one of the tracks, “Dance Away My Broken Heart,” as well, so Abby has already made some great ties in the industry. Here’s more to know about the rising star:

1. How did she get her start in country music? Abby grew up in Dallas, Texas, but knew she wanted to pursue a career in country music. So, after being homeschooled, she finished her schooling early and was able to move to Nashville at just 17 years old. While working as a nanny, Abby started playing at some of the hottest local spots in Nashville, including the famous Bluebird Cafe.

2. How did she get her record deal? During a charity performance at the Ryman Auditorium a few years later, Abby was given a record deal by Black River Entertainment, the same label as Kelsea Ballerini, Craig Morgan, and other artists.

3. She’s already toured with well-known artists. Abby has already been on the road and/or played shows with stars like Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, Devin Dawson, Kelsea Ballerini and more. This fall, she’ll be joining Brett Eldredge on his The Long Way tour.

4. She’s already being recognized on country platforms. Abby has been named one of CMT’s Next Women Of Country for 2018, as well as a CMT Listen Up Artist. Previous women recognized as ‘Next Women Of Country’ include Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark and Jennifer Nettles. Not a bad lineup to be part of, right?!

5. You can follow her on social media. Abby is very interactive with her fans on social media. You can follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more!