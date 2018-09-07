Jennifer Lopez, Larsa Pippen & More Stars Over 40 Who Look Super Sexy In Crop Tops

Age is just a number! Jennifer Lopez, Larsa Pippen, and more celebs over 40 look killer in crop tops and we have the photos to prove it. Check out the sexy pics here.

Crop tops look good at any age and these ladies prove it. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Larsa Pippen and Heidi Klum have been flaunting their toned abs in tiny tops and high-waisted bottoms for years, and their stylish ensembles haven’t gone unnoticed.

JLo, 49, looks good in basically everything, but we couldn’t get over the affordable crop top and wide legged pants set she donned on July 8 for a night out in Los Angeles. The black and white coordinated pieces only cost a total of $52 from Naked Wardrobe, but unfortunately the look has sold out since then.

The “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker paired the set with a white cropped cardigan, a black studded bracelet, hoop earrings, and a black, white and grey striped tote bag. JLo’s legs looked like they went on forever thanks to the high-waisted cut of the pants, the vertical striped pattern of the bottoms and cream heels.

Larsa, 44, also proved white matching sets are all the rage right now when she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a cropped polo shirt and mini skirt by UK-based brand Oh Polly. The stark white outfit looked stunning against her tan skin, and drew attention to her toned abs that were peeking through between the set. Like JLo, the Real Housewives of Miami alum opted for nude high-heeled sandals, but decided to keep the accessories to a minimum.

To see even more stylish and sexy crop tops and stunning stars over 40, then get clicking through the gallery above!